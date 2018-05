BRIEF-ADP Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $1.45

May 2 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 7 TO 8 PERCENT

* Q3 REVENUE $3.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.67 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.52

* AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC - EXPECTS FULL YEAR DILUTED EPS TO BE UP 11% TO 12% COMPARED TO OUR PRIOR FORECAST OF UP 8% TO 9%

* AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC - EXPECTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 17% COMPARED TO OUR PRIOR FORECAST OF 12% TO 13% GROWTH

* AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC - FOR FISCAL 2018 ANTICIPATED PRE-TAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $46 MILLION RELATED TO TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES

* AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC - BOARD ANTICIPATES CONSIDERATION OF ANOTHER DIVIDEND INCREASE IN NOVEMBER 2018

* AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC - ADP ANTICIPATES RECORDING A SPECIAL TERMINATION CHARGE IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2018