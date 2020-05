BRIEF-ADP: Resumption Of Commercial Flights At Paris-Orly Airport On June 26

May 28 (Reuters) - Aeroports de Paris SA:

* RESUMPTION OF COMMERCIAL FLIGHTS AT PARIS-ORLY AIRPORT ON JUNE 2020, 26TH

* EFFECTIVE REOPENING IS DEPENDING ON THE LIFTING IN MAIN RESTRICTIONS BY MID-JUNE, IN PARTICULAR THOSE WHICH LIMIT PASSENGER MOVEMENTS AND THEREFORE THE ABILITY OF AIRLINES TO OPERATE FLIGHTS WITHIN THE SCHENGEN AREA

* REOPENING OF PARIS-ORLY FACILITIES WILL BE DONE GRADUALLY, SUPPORTING DEMAND AND OPTIMIZING INFRASTRUCTURE IMPLEMENTED BY AIRPORT. OPERATIONS WILL START BY ORLY 3 AREA