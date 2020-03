March 5 (Reuters) - ADT Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE ESTIMATE $1.27 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.23 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 TOTAL REVENUE $5,000 MILLION - $5,300 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA $2,175 MILLION - $2,250 MILLION

* 2020 OUTLOOK ASSUMES NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO BUSINESS FROM CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 DISEASE CURRENTLY AFFECTING PARTS OF U.S. AND VARIETY OF OTHER COUNTRIES

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $5.11 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QUARTERLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: