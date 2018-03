BRIEF-ADT Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $0.99

March 15 (Reuters) - ADT Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.106 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.09 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.45 BILLION TO $4.55 BILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $4.47 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍ 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $2,415 MILLION AND $2,435 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ 2018 FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $475 MILLION AND $525 MILLION​

* ‍DECLARES FIRST QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.035 PER SHARE​