April 19 (Reuters) - Adtalem Global Education Inc:

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION SAYS ON APRIL 13, CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN ADMINISTRATIVE AGENTS, ARRANGERS, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS - SEC FILING

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC - APRIL 13 CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES ADTALEM'S PRIOR $400 MILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 31, 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2HNKsLs) Further company coverage: