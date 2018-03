BRIEF-Adtalem Global Education Says Will Seek To Refinance Existing Credit Agreement, Dated March 31, 2015

March 26 (Reuters) - Adtalem Global Education Inc:

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY WILL SEEK TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 31, 2015 - SEC FILING

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC - EXPECTS NEW FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE A REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENT FOR $300 MILLION AND A SEVEN-YEAR TERM LOAN OF $300 MILLION

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION- PROCEEDS FROM NEW FACILITIES WILL BE USED BY COTO REPAY ITS OUTSTANDING $165 MILLION BALANCE ON EXISTING FACILITY, OTHERS