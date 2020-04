BRIEF-Adthink FY Operating Loss Narrows To 0.1 Million Euros

April 2 (Reuters) - Adthink SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2019 RESULTS

* IMPACT OF THE HEALTH AND POTENTIALLY ECONOMIC CRISIS LINKED TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOCUSES IN 2020 ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS ACTIVITIES WITH FAVOURABLE INDICATORS RELATED TO THE DIVERSIFICATION OF ITS SERVICES

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ARE 0.73 MILLION AND GROSS FINANCIAL DEBT STANDS AT €1.81 MILLION (2018: €1.84 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/34246OK Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)