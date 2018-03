March 20 (Reuters) - Adtran Inc:

* ‍SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD​

* ‍SECURED TECHNOLOGY LICENSE AND OEM SUPPLY FOR NORTH AMERICA, SOUTH AMERICA, EMEA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES

* ‍INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES​