June 2 (Reuters) - Aduro Biotech Inc:

* ADURO BIOTECH AND NOVARTIS PRESENT RESULTS FROM ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF STING AGONIST ADU-S100 (MIW815) IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-PD-1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY SPARTALIZUMAB (PDR001) IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS OR LYMPHOMAS

* ADURO BIOTECH- AS OF APRIL 5, FIVE PATIENTS TREATED IN WEEKLY DOSING SCHEDULE GROUP ACHIEVED CONFIRMED RESPONSES, ONE OF WHICH WAS COMPLETE RESPONSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: