Sept 26 (Reuters) - Aduro Biotech Inc

* Aduro Biotech announces advancement of ADU-S100 into global combination trial with PDR001 for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas

* Aduro Biotech - ‍trial, which is being conducted in collaboration with Aduro's partner, Novartis, is expected to enroll about 175 patients at sites​