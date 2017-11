Nov 10 (Reuters) - Aduro Biotech Inc

* Aduro Biotech Inc - ‍announced data from preclinical studies with ADU-1604, company’s humanized anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody​

* Aduro Biotech - ‍data from studies demonstrate potency of ADU-1604 and ability to inhibit tumor growth, enhance T cell-dependent antibody responses​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: