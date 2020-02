Feb 6 (Reuters) - Aduro Biotech Inc:

* ADURO BIOTECH ANNOUNCES MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK COLLABORATION FOR INITIATION OF PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ANTI-CD27 AGONIST MK-5890 IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* ADURO BIOTECH- EARNED $10 MILLION DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT UNDER WORLDWIDE LICENSING DEAL WITH MERCK FOR PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF MK-5890 INITIATION