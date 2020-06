BRIEF-Aduro Biotech, Chinook Therapeutics Report Definitive Merger Agreement

June 2 (Reuters) - Aduro Biotech Inc:

* ADURO BIOTECH AND CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE WELL-FUNDED WITH CASH POSITION OF ABOUT $200 MILLION EXPECTED AT CLOSING

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - MULTIPLE CLINICAL AND REGULATORY PIPELINE MILESTONES PLANNED FOR COMBINED CO OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSING, CO WILL BE RENAMED CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSING, CO EXPECTED TO TRADE ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “KDNY”

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - WILL ACQUIRE CHINOOK FOR SHARES OF CO REPRESENTING ABOUT 50% OUTSTANDING STOCK IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING DEAL COMPLETION

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, ERIC DOBMEIER WILL BE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF COMBINED CO

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - EFFECTIVE AS OF DEAL CLOSING, BOARD OF COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 7 DIRECTORS

* ADURO BIOTECH - CURRENTLY EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR LEGACY PROGRAMS OUTSIDE OF KIDNEY DISEASE

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, CO’S CEO, STEPHEN ISAACS, WILL BE STEPPING DOWN

* ADURO BIOTECH - CHINOOK’S EXISTING INVESTORS COMMITTED TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $25 MILLION IN CONVERTIBLE NOTES PRIOR TO CLOSING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: