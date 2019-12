BRIEF-Aduro Biotech-Notified That Novartis Removed Adu-S100 (Miw815) From Portfolio Based On Clinical Data

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Aduro Biotech Inc:

* ADURO BIOTECH-ON DEC 11,GOT NOTIFICATION FROM NOVARTIS THAT NOVARTIS REMOVED ADU-S100 (MIW815) FROM PORTFOLIO BASED ON CLINICAL DATA GENERATED TO DATE

* ADURO BIOTECH - NOVARTIS’ DECISION TO REMOVE ADU-S100 IS NOT RESULT OF ANY SAFETY CONCERN

* ADURO - NOVARTIS BEGUN WINDING DOWN PHASE 1B DOSE ESCALATION CLINICAL TRIAL TO EVALUATE SAFETY, PRELIMINARY EFFICACY OF ADU-S100 WITH SPARTALIZUMAB

* ADURO BIOTECH - NOVARTIS ALSO TERMINATING ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL ARM EVALUATING ADU-S100 IN RELAPSED & REFRACTORY MELANOMA WITH YERVOY

* ADURO BIOTECH - CONTINUING TO ENROLL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ADU-S100 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB)

* ADURO BIOTECH - INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ADU-S100 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA TO BE PRESENTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* ADURO BIOTECH - PREPARING TO INITIATE CLINICAL TRIAL OF ADU-S100 AS INTRAVESICAL MONOTHERAPY FOR NON-MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER IN H2 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2M58Zi9 Further company coverage: