June 2 (Reuters) - Aduro Biotech Inc:

* ADURO BIOTECH PRESENTS NONCLINICAL AND PHASE 1 HEALTHY VOLUNTEER DATA FOR BION-1301 AT THE 57TH ERA-EDTA VIRTUAL CONGRESS

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - BION-1301 WAS WELL-TOLERATED, WITH NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - PHARMACOKINETICS OF BION-1301 WERE GENERALLY DOSE-PROPORTIONAL WITH AN ESTIMATED HALF-LIFE OF 33 DAYS

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - BION-1301 DOSE-DEPENDENTLY AND DURABLY REDUCED IGA AND IGM