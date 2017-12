Dec 12 (Reuters) - Aduro Biotech Inc:

* ADURO BIOTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CRS-207 PROGRAMS

* COMPANY HAS DETERMINED THAT IT WILL NOT CONTINUE ADVANCEMENT OF CRS-207

* COMPANY WILL WIND DOWN EACH OF ITS TRIALS IN MESOTHELIOMA, OVARIAN AND GASTRIC CANCER FOR CRS-207

* EXPECT CURRENT CASH BALANCE TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PLANNED ACTIVITIES FOR NEXT THREE YEARS THROUGH 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: