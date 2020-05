BRIEF-Aduro Biotech Q1 Loss Per Share $0.09

Aduro Biotech Inc:

* ADURO BIOTECH PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $10.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.14 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REVENUE WAS $14.0 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020 COMPARED TO $3.9 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* ADURO BIOTECH - ENDED Q1 WITH CASH POSITION OF $205.9 MILLION, WHICH ENABLES CO TO CONTINUE SUPPORTING DEVELOPMENT OF STING AND APRIL PROGRAMS INTO 2023

* ADURO BIOTECH - CURRENTLY FOCUSED ON ACTIVATING CLINICAL TRIAL SITES & ENROLLING PATIENTS FOR PART 3 OF PHASE 1 STUDY OF BION-1301 IN IGA NEPHROPATHY

* ADURO BIOTECH - EXPECT TO PRESENT INTERIM DATA FOR ONGOING PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING ADU-S100 AND PEMBROLIZUMAB IN SCCHN IN SECOND HALF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: