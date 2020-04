BRIEF-Adux FY EBITDA Turns To Profit Of 0.1 Million Euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Adux SA:

* ANNUAL RESULTS 2019

* FY REVENUE EUR 24.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP GROSS MARGIN EUR 11.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA PROFIT EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 CRISIS LED TO A VERY SHARP DROP IN ITS ACTIVITY SINCE MARCH 2020

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 21.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HEALTH CRISIS SHOULD CONTINUE TO IMPACT GROUP’S ACTIVITY FOR REST OF 2020

* GROUP CONSIDERS THAT IT WILL BE ABLE TO MEET DEADLINES TO COME IN NEXT 12 MONTHS

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END-DECEMBER EUR 3.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO