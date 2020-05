May 28 (Reuters) - Adux SA:

* Q1 FINANCIAL UPDATE

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA LOSS EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ACTIVITY CONTINUED TO FALL SHARPLY IN APRIL AND MAY BUT TREND SEEMS TO IMPROVE FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE

* Q1 GROSS MARGIN EUR 2.2 MLN VS EUR 2.3 MLN YEAR AGO