BRIEF-ADVA Optical Expects Profit Reduction Due To Delivery Shortages Caused By COVID-19

Feb 18 (Reuters) - ADVA Optical Networking SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE EXPECTS PROFIT REDUCTION DUE TO DELIVERY SHORTAGES CAUSED BY COVID-19 AND CHANGES GUIDANCE PERIODS

* MANAGEMENT BOARD DECIDED TO CHANGE REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY GUIDANCE FROM QUARTERLY TO ANNUAL PERIODS

* ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING -DUE TO CORONAVIRUS,EVIDENT QUARTERLY GUIDANCE SUBJECT TO HIGH FLUCTUATIONS DUE TO TEMPORARY UNCERTAINTIES OR EXTERNAL FACTORS

* ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING - EXPECTS REVENUES TO INCREASE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS AND EXCEED EUR 580 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2020

* EXPECTS PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME TO INCREASE FURTHER AND EXCEED 5% OF REVENUES IN FY 2020

* BASED ON CURRENT SITUATION IN CHINA, MANAGEMENT BOARD EXPECTS SHORTAGES IN ADVA’S SUPPLY CHAIN

* MANAGEMENT BOARD BELIEVES VIRUS IMPACT WILL MOST LIKELY LEAD TO A NEGATIVE PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME MARGIN FOR Q1 2020

* REVENUES FOR Q4 2019 INCREASED BY 4.7% TO EUR 151.1 MILLION FROM EUR 144.3 MILLION IN Q3 2019

* ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING - Q4 2019 PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME WAS EUR 10.3 MILLION (6.8% OF REVENUES) ABOVE EUR 8.1 MILLION (6.2% OF REVENUES) YEAR-AGO