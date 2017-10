Oct 26 (Reuters) - Adva Optical Networking SE

* Q3 operating loss -11.5 million eur versus 7.2 million eur profit year ago

* Q3 2017 revenues of eur 111.2 million, down 22.9% from Q2 2017​

* Says ‍Q3 2017 pro forma operating income: eur -0.8 million (-0.7% of revenues)​

* Says ‍Q4 2017 outlook: revenues eur 115-130 million; pro forma operating income 0%-5% of revenues​

* Says ‍Q3 was one of most challenging quarters in company's history​