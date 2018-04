April 26 (Reuters) - ADVA Optical Networking SE:

* Q1 NET LOSS -2.4 MILLION EUR VERSUS 6.2 MILLION EUR PROFIT YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 15 PERCENT TO 120.5 MILLION EUR

* FOR Q2 2018, ADVA EXPECTS REVENUES TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 120 MILLION AND EUR 135 MILLION

* SEES Q2 PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME OF BETWEEN 1% AND 6% OF REVENUES