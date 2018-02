BRIEF-ADVA Q4 Net Income Swings To Loss Of EUR 0.9 Mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE: ADVA POSTS ANNUAL REVENUES OF EUR 514.5 MILLION FOR 2017

* FY LOSS -4.2 MILLION EUR

* FY REVENUE FELL 9.2 PERCENT TO 514.5 MILLION EUR

* REVENUES FOR Q4 2017 INCREASED SEQUENTIALLY BY 5.5% TO EUR 117.2 MILLIO

* PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME FOR Q4 2017 WAS EUR 4.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO NEGATIVE EUR 0.8 MILLION IN Q3 2017

* OPERATING INCOME FOR Q4 2017 WAS POSITIVE AT EUR 2.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 11.5 MILLION IN FOR Q3 2017

* NET INCOME FOR Q4 2017 DECREASED TO NEGATIVE EUR 0.9 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 13.6 MILLION IN SAME YEAR-AGO PERIOD

* Q1 2018 OUTLOOK: REVENUES EUR 115 - 130 MILLION; PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME -1% AND 4% OF REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)