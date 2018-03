March 23 (Reuters) - ADVAL TECH HOLDING AG:

* FY ‍TOTAL INCOME OF CHF 207.9 MILLION (2016: CHF 227.1 MILLION​

* FY ‍EBITDA OF CHF 19.2 MILLION (2016: CHF 22.4 MILLION​

* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 8.7 MILLION