BRIEF-Adval Tech Holding H1 Net Profit Down At CHF 4.2 Million

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Adval Tech Holding AG:

* TOTAL INCOME OF CHF 96.5 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 (1H 2018: CHF 104.0 MILLION)

* H1 EBITDA OF CHF 10.4 MILLION (1H 2018: CHF 11.1 MILLION)

* H1 EBIT OF CHF 6.3 MILLION (1H 2018: CHF 6.9 MILLION)

* H1 NET PROFIT OF CHF 4.2 MILLION (1H 2018: CHF 7.8 MILLION).

* EXPECTS A CHALLENGING AND VOLATILE MARKET ENVIRONMENT AGAIN IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

* IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR, ADVAL TECH MUST MANAGE PLANNED MOVE IN CHINA AS SMOOTHLY AS POSSIBLE

* BECAUSE OF RELOCATION OF PLANT IN SUZHOU, CHINA, WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO START MASS PRODUCTION OF NEW PROJECTS THERE

* ADVAL TECH DOES NOT THEREFORE EXPECT CHINESE COMPANY TO POST AN INCREASE IN SALES FOR 2019 AS A WHOLE

* NOT GIVING SPECIFIC GUIDANCE ON TOTAL INCOME AND EBIT FOR 2019