Aug 24 (Reuters) - Adval Tech Holding AG:

* H1 TOTAL INCOME OF CHF 104.0 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 (1H 2017: CHF 102.4 MILLION)

* H1 EBITDA OF CHF 11.1 MILLION (1H 2017: CHF 9.2 MILLION) AN EBIT OF CHF 6.9 MILLION (1H 2017: CHF 4.8 MILLION)

* H1 NET RESULT STOOD AT CHF 7.8 MILLION (1H 2017: CHF 3.7 MILLION)