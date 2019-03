BRIEF-Adval Tech Holding Reports FY 2018 EBITDA Of CHF 20.7 Mln Versus CHF 19.2 Mln In 2017

March 21 (Reuters) - Adval Tech Holding AG:

* FY 2018 TOTAL INCOME WAS CHF 198.2 MILLION VERSUS CHF 207.9 MILLION IN 2017

* NET PROFIT FOR 2018 AMOUNTED TO CHF 8.8 MILLION VERSUS 2017 CHF 8.7 MILLION

* FY 2018 EBITDA WAS CHF 20.7 MILLION VERSUS CHF 19.2 MILLION IN 2017

* NOT GIVING SPECIFIC GUIDANCE ON TOTAL INCOME OR EBIT IN 2019

* SAYS IN LIGHT OF UNCERTAINTIES IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY ADVAL TECH EXPECTS A CHALLENGING AND VOLATILE MARKET ENVIRONMENT IN 2019

* CO EXPECTS A CHALLENGING AND VOLATILE MARKET ENVIRONMENT IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Akashdeep Baruah)