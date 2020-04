BRIEF-Adval Tech Says It Is Affected By Repercussions Of Coronavirus Crisis

April 21 (Reuters) - ADVAL TECH HOLDING AG:

* AFFECTED BY REPERCUSSIONS OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 8.7 MILLION AND EBIT OF CHF 10.3 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.70 PER SHARE

* IT IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO PREDICT MEDIUM AND LONG-TERM CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC CRISIS

* ADVAL TECH GROUP IS NOT GIVING SPECIFIC GUIDANCE ON TOTAL INCOME AND EBIT IN 2020

* IS TEMPORARILY CLOSING DOWN ITS PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES AT SEVERAL SITES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* SITES IN NIEDERWANGEN (SWITZERLAND) AND ENDINGEN (GERMANY) ARE OPERATING AT A MINIMUM PRODUCTION LEVEL

* HAS BROUGHT IN SHORT-TIME WORKING AT SOME COMPANIES, OPERATIONS AND DEPARTMENTS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT AND MANAGING DIRECTORS OF ADVAL TECH SUBSIDIARIES TAKE VOLUNTARY FEE AND PAY CUT AS OF APRIL 2020