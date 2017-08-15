BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.17

1 Min Read
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Advance Auto Parts Inc
* Advance Auto Parts reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.58 excluding items
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.17
* Q2 sales $2.26 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.26 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable store sales flat
* Qtrly sales $2,263.7 million versus $2,256.2 million
* Revised guidance for year incorporates impact of industry headwinds in first half, which co expects to continue in H2
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures approximately $250 million
* Sees 2017 comparable store sales negative 3% to negative 1%
* Continues to reduce inventory to improve cash flow, but there will continue to be non-cash "negative impact to gross margin"
* Sees free cash flow of minimum $300 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: