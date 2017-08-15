FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.17
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
Reuters Focus
China's appetite for oil may taper: Russell
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
China
China says it will defend interests if U.S. harms trade ties
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
Technology
Tech companies in the crosshairs on white supremacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 10:49 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.17

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Advance Auto Parts Inc

* Advance Auto Parts reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.58 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.17

* Q2 sales $2.26 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.26 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍comparable store sales flat​

* Qtrly sales $2,263.7 million versus $2,256.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revised guidance for year incorporates impact of industry headwinds in first half, which co expects to continue in H2​

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures approximately $250 million

* Sees 2017 ‍comparable store sales negative 3% to negative 1%​

* Continues to reduce inventory to improve cash flow, but there will continue to be non-cash "negative impact to gross margin"​

* Sees ‍free cash flow of minimum $300 million in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.