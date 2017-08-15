BRIEF-Advance Auto Parts Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.17

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Advance Auto Parts Inc

* Advance Auto Parts reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.58 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.17

* Q2 sales $2.26 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.26 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍comparable store sales flat​

* Qtrly sales $2,263.7 million versus $2,256.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Revised guidance for year incorporates impact of industry headwinds in first half, which co expects to continue in H2​

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures approximately $250 million

* Sees 2017 ‍comparable store sales negative 3% to negative 1%​

* Continues to reduce inventory to improve cash flow, but there will continue to be non-cash "negative impact to gross margin"​

* Sees ‍free cash flow of minimum $300 million in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: