May 22 (Reuters) - Advance Auto Parts Inc:

* ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE - SEC FILING

* ADVANCE AUTO PARTS - EFFECTIVE MAY 16, CO ALSO RESTRUCTURED REMAINING COMMITTEES TO REASSIGN DIRECTORS WHO PREVIOUSLY SERVED ON FINANCE COMMITTEE