April 13 (Reuters) - Advance Auto Parts Inc:

* ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS MATTERS RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY SIGNIFICANTLY, ADVERSELY IMPACT BUSINESS, FINANCIAL POSITION

* ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS HAVE BEGUN EXPERIENCING NEGATIVE IMPACTS TO DEMAND FOR CO'S PRODUCTS AND SERVICES