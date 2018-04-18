FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 18, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

BRIEF-Advance Residence Investment to issue 29th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1.5 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Advance Residence Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 29th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1.5 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Maturity date on April 24, 2030 and coupon rate of 0.69 percent per annum

* Subscription date on April 18 and payment date on April 24

* Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., will act as main underwriters

* The bonds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UKtoii

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.