BRIEF-Advance Residence Investment to issue 29th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1.5 bln yen

April 18 (Reuters) - Advance Residence Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 29th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1.5 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Maturity date on April 24, 2030 and coupon rate of 0.69 percent per annum

* Subscription date on April 18 and payment date on April 24

* Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., will act as main underwriters

* The bonds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UKtoii

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)