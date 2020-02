BRIEF-Advance Synergy Posts Qtrly Net Profit Of 88.1 Mln RGT

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Advance Synergy Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 88.1 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 85.6 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 87.2 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 7.5 MILLION RGT

* CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC OF GROWTH PROSPECTS OF ESTABLISHED CORE BUSINESSES IF COVID-19 IMPACT IS LIMITED TO H1 OF 2020

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 MAY AFFECT CO’S MAJOR DIVISIONS, HOTELS & RESORTS AND TRAVEL AND TOURS

* HOTELS & RESORTS DIVISION EXPECTS H1 OF 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED

* BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 WILL BE CHALLENGING