July 9 (Reuters) - Advance Synergy Bhd:

* UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH POSTRESIDENZ AM SEE AG FOR DISPOSAL OF FREEHOLD LAND AT OBERSEEPROMENADE, SWITZERLAND FOR 26.768 MILLION RGT

* SEES NET GAIN OF ABOUT 2.418 MILLION RGT AFTER PROPOSED DISPOSAL