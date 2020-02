Feb 27 (Reuters) - Advancecon Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 77.9 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 2.6 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 71.6 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 2.9 MILLION RGT

* GROUP IS OPTIMISTIC OF ACHIEVING POSITIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS DURING THE NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR

* PRESENT COVID-19 VIRUS SITUATION IN MALAYSIA IS UNLIKELY TO CAUSE ANY ADVERSE IMPACT TO GROUP'S EXISTING OPERATIONS