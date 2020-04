BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology Says Despite Covid-19 Business Ops Continue To Function Effectively

April 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Braking Technology Ltd :

* ADVANCED BRAKING TECHNOLOGY LTD - DESPITE COVID-19 BUSINESS OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION EFFECTIVELY

* ADVANCED BRAKING TECHNOLOGY - Q3 FY20 OPERATING SALES 23% GREATER THAN CORRESPONDING Q3 FY19 PERIOD

* ADVANCED BRAKING TECHNOLOGY - CURRENT TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ARE NOT ADVERSELY IMPACTING SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS

* ADVANCED BRAKING TECHNOLOGY LTD - AT PRESENT,SUPPLY CHAIN CONTINUES TO FUNCTION AS PER BUSINESS REQUIREMENTS

* ADVANCED BRAKING TECHNOLOGY - UNAUDITED Q3 OPERATING SALES $1.91 MILLION, UP 23%

* ADVANCED BRAKING TECHNOLOGY LTD - FUTURE SALES MAY BE IMPACTED SHOULD CUSTOMERS OF CO’S BRAKING SOLUTIONS DEFER CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* ADVANCED BRAKING TECHNOLOGY - AT PRESENT, BUSINESS OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION EFFECTIVELY AND SERVICE LEVELS BEING MAINTAINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: