BRIEF-Advanced Disposal sees FY revenue of $1.48 bln to $1.49 billion

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Advanced Disposal Services Inc:

* Advanced Disposal announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.475 billion to $1.49 billion

* Q2 revenue $383.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $372.8 million

* Advanced Disposal Services Inc - Advanced Disposal is raising its full year 2017 revenue guidance to be between $1,475 million to $1,490 million

* Advanced Disposal Services Inc - reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance estimated to be between $423 million and $433 million

* Advanced Disposal Services Inc - reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted free cash flow estimated to be between $121 million and $141 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: