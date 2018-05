BRIEF-Advanced Emissions Initiates Leadership Change, Cuts Workforce

May 3 (Reuters) - Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc:

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC - INITIATED LEADERSHIP CHANGES AND A WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN AFFECTING APPROXIMATELY 43% OF COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC - ELIMINATED POSITIONS OF TWO NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS OF COMPANY - SEC FILING

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS - EXPECTS INDIVIDUALS AFFECTED BY WORKFORCE REDUCTION TO REMAIN EMPLOYED TO ASSIST THROUGH VARIOUS TRANSITION PERIODS

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS - EXPECTS TO RECORD CHARGES WITH RESPECT TO SEVERANCE PAYMENTS, AMONG OTHERS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $1.9 MILLION - $2.1 MILLION

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC - CHARGES RELATED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION EXPECTED TO BE RECORDED DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS - AS A RESULT OF WORKFORCE REDUCTION, ESTIMATES WILL GENERATE ANNUALIZED EXPENSE SAVINGS OF ABOUT $3 MILLION - $3.3 MILLION

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC - BOARD ELIMINATED POSITIONS OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS AND CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER