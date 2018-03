March 26 (Reuters) - Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc :

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC - ‍REPURCHASES WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON-HAND​

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC - BOARD APPROVED REPURCHASE OF UP TO AGGREGATE OF $20 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK IN OPEN MARKET