April 11 (Reuters) - Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc :

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC - BOARD HAS VOTED TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO FIVE MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE AS OF JUNE 19

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC - A. BRADLEY GABBARD AND DEREK C. JOHNSON HAVE CHOSEN NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION TO CO'S BOARD