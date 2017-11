Nov 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc :

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS-DELIVERED NOTICE THAT CO‘S 401(K) PLAN WILL BE “BLACKED OUT” TO EFFECT ANY TRANSACTION IN CO‘S STOCK THROUGH PLAN ACCOUNTS

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS-401(K) PLAN PARTICIPANTS TO TEMPORARILY BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN ACCOUNTS FROM 4:00 P.M. ET DEC 26, TO ABOUT JAN 3, 2018​

* ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS-CO'S DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS PROHIBITED FROM ACQUIRING/TRANSFERRING ANY EQUITY SECURITY OF CO DURING RESTRICTED TIME Source text: [bit.ly/2Afjsmk] Further company coverage: