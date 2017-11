Nov 6 (Reuters) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc:

* ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES - ON NOV 1, BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON SEPT 16, 2015‍​

* ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES SAYS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXTENDED TO DEC 31, 2019 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2zj2ELa) Further company coverage: