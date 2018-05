May 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc:

* ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MAY 3, BOARD APPROVED A $50 MILLION INCREASE IN AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF CO COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC - SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2rm8Njp) Further company coverage: