Feb 27 (Reuters) - Advanced Health Limited:

* HY REVENUE INCREASED BY 9% TO R265.5 MILLION (2018: R244.1 MILLION)

* HY LOSS FOR PERIOD INCREASED BY 49% TO R23.1 MILLION (2018: R15.5 MILLION)

* HY BASIC AND HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE FROM BOTH CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 20% TO 7.47 CENTS

* NO DIVIDEND IS PROPOSED OR RECOMMENDED FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019