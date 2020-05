May 18 (Reuters) - Advanced Health Limited:

* ADVANCED HEALTH LIMITED - SOUTH AFRICAN FACILITIES ARE OPERATIONAL

* ADVANCED HEALTH LIMITED - FOR MAY ANTICIPATE TO FUNCTION AT LEVEL CLOSE TO 50% OF NORMAL OPERATIONAL LEVELS IN SOUTH AFRICA

* ADVANCED HEALTH - COVID-19 EPIDEMIC TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT OPERATIONAL, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF SOUTH AFRICAN AND AUSTRALIAN FACILITIES FOR H2