March 1 (Reuters) - Advanced Health Limited:

* ‍HY DILUTED HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE 8.56 CENTS VERSUS LOSS OF 10.52 CENTS​

* HY ‍REVENUE 199.5 MILLION RAND VERSUS 149.8 MILLION RAND

* ‍NO DIVIDEND IS PROPOSED OR RECOMMENDED FOR PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)