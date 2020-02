Feb 20 (Reuters) - Advanced Health Limited:

* JSE: AVL - TRADING STATEMENT

* ADVANCED HEALTH SEES HY LPS AND HLPS BETWEEN 7.10 AND 7.84 CENTS (INCLUDING IFRS 16)

* ADVANCED HEALTH SEES HY LPS AND HLPS BETWEEN 3.56 AND 3.94 CENTS (EXCLUDING IFRS 16)