Sept 13 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl

* Had issued LOI to Thaicom Public Co & Singapore Telecommunication stating interest in acquiring shares of CS Loxinfo Public Co

* Stated interest in acquiring shares of CS Loxinfo Public Co for a preliminary indicative price of 7.8 baht per share

* Entry into deal by THCOM, Company and/or Singtel shall be subject to consideration and approval of their board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: