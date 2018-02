Feb 5 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl:

* IN 2018, SERVICE REVENUE (EXCLUDING IC), IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN A RANGE OF 7-8%‍​

* EXPECT EBITDA MARGIN TO EXPAND INTO A RANGE OF 45 PERCENT - 47 PERCENT FOR 2018‍​

* IN 2018, CASH CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO SLOW DOWN YOY TO A RANGE OF 35-38 BLN‍ BAHT​

* IN 2018, MAINTAIN DIVIDEND POLICY TO PAY MINIMUM OF 70% OF NET PROFIT ‍​