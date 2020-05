BRIEF-Advanced Info Service Says Qtrly Profit Attributable 6.76 Bln Baht

May 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service PCL:

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 6.76 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 7.57 BILLION BAHT

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES 42.85 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 43.26 BILLION BAHT

* IN APRIL & MAY, NBTC’S MANDATE FOR FREE DATA & VOICE CALLS TO HAVE SOME SHORT TERM IMPACT

* EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GENERATING POSITIVE CASH FLOW AFTER NETWORK INVESTMENT

* PREPARES FOR SUFFICIENT CREDIT FACILITIES FROM BANKS, ALSO SEES OPTION TO TAP INTO BOND MARKET

* QTRLY MOBILE REVENUE 30,334 MILLION BAHT, DOWN 1.1%

* DIVIDEND POLICY IS TO PAY MINIMUM 70% OF NET PROFIT